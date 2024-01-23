Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,293 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $59,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

MSI stock opened at $324.99 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.25 and a 12 month high of $329.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

