Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 832,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $57,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

