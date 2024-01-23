Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $52,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

