Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $67,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CL opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

