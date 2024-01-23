Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $65,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SAP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.38.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.