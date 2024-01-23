Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $54.07 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 634,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $54,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

ADUS stock opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

