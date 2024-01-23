Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $55.58 Million Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,381,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $55,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O'grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

