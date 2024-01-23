Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $58.35 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $58,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

