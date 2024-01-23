Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $60.96 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,147 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $60,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PWR opened at $203.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $145.65 and a one year high of $219.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

