Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $67.95 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155,495 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $67,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $263,371,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $13,291,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,930,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 837.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 364,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 325,497 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

