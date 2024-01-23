Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,786 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,322,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $53,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $932,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 137,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

