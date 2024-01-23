Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,778 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $59,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 592.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $178.13 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $178.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.88 and its 200-day moving average is $139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

