Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,313 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $62,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

