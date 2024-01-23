Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,064 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 625,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $57,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

