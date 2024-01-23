Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,396 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $67,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $165.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.74. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

