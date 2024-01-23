Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,109 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 545,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $60,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -143.46%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

