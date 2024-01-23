Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $53,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 114.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,658 shares of company stock worth $744,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

