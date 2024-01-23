Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,896 shares of company stock worth $371,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

