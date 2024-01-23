PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 39.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.73.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

