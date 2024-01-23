Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Materion Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materion in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. Materion has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Materion by 948.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

