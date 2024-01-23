Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $51,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $203.46 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.65 and a 12-month high of $219.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.00 and a 200 day moving average of $194.07.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

