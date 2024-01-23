Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 132.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,518,000 after buying an additional 97,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,635,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

