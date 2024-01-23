Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 19,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 2.3 %

NOK opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

