Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,003,000 after purchasing an additional 322,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,642,000 after purchasing an additional 701,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYN. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RYN opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.12%.

Rayonier Profile



Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

