Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tourmaline Oil (TOU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU) recently:

1/19/2024 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$82.50 to C$72.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$92.00 to C$85.00.

12/12/2023 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$78.00.

12/6/2023 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$56.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$74.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.53.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.7902844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,648.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. Insiders acquired 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $750,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

