Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In other news, Director Martin Edwards purchased 33,736 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,840,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

