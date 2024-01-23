RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$22.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe bought 12,300 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.50 per share, with a total value of C$215,250.00. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$18.87 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.57.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

