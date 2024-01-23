Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2024

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Earnings History for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.