Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

