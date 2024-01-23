Royal Bank of Canada Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.
Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
NYSE RY opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on RY. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
