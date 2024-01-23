Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

RY opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

