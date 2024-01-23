Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.
Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %
RY opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
