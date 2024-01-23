RWS Holdings plc (RWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RWS Price Performance

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 240.40 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £895.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,391.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. RWS has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 404.40 ($5.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.34.

Get RWS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.83) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About RWS

(Get Free Report)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.