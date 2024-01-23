Schlumberger Limited Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Sunday, January 21st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SLB opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,349. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

