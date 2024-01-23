Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued on Saturday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 80.6% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,661,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 741,609 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,443,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,262,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.