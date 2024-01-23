Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $7.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.42. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.20 per share.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $207.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

