Selway Asset Management Invests $211,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 189.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 508.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 19,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average of $134.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $150.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

