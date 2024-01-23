Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 110.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,978,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 102.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,934,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,612,000 after purchasing an additional 979,419 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 97.9% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

