Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (SEQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 83.98 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -8,426.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.19. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 89.20 ($1.13).

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.