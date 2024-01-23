Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (SEQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 83.98 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -8,426.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.19. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 89.20 ($1.13).
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile
