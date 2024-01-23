Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (SEQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2024

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 83.98 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -8,426.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.19. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 89.20 ($1.13).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

