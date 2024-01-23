Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.29 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect Shore Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

SHBI opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $446.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Shore Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III purchased 3,500 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares in the company, valued at $219,584.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,558 shares of company stock worth $54,056 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

