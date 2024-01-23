Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

Signet Jewelers has increased its dividend by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.01. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.73.

Insider Activity

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,203 shares of company stock worth $10,096,088. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

