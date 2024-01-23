Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

