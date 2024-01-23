Simplex Trading LLC Sells 32,715 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

GOOG opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $150.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

