Sippican Capital Advisors Has $507,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $396.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $230.90 and a 1 year high of $400.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

