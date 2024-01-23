SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $28.38.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMBK. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,415 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

