Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Solid State Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of LON:SOLI opened at GBX 1,310 ($16.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,984.85 and a beta of 1.22. Solid State has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440 ($18.30). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,355.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,285.28.
Solid State Company Profile
