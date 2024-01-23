South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 105.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 161.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPFI stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,708,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

