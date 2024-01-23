Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,894 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 21,651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $44,210,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

