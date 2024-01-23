Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 60,334 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,803 call options.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $46.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

