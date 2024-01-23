StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
NYSE AIRI opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.72. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air Industries Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.