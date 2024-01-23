StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AIRI opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.72. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

