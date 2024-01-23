StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

