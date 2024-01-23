StockNews.com Downgrades PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to Sell

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

PCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get PG&E alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCG

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.